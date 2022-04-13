Ignored by France, Mbeumo looks to Cameroon

Share Facebook

Vaughan Today | After several ball solicitation requests from the Cameroon Football Federation (Fécafoot) were rejected, it appears that Bryan Mbeumo decided to don the Indomitable Lions jacket. The Brentford player would have known he was unlucky with the France national team.



I have asked for it in Cameroon many times. But the Brentford striker asked for some time to think about his decision. Perhaps Bryan Mbeumo was waiting for a signal from Didier Deschamps.

But in a French squad full of attacking talents with players like Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud or even Kingsley Coman, the Cameroonian undoubtedly realized his time would never come with the Blues. Suddenly, a native of Avalon began dreaming of a future with the indomitable lions.

According to our information from allerzleslions.net, Bryan Mbeumo is now open to the idea of ??joining the country of Roger Milla and Samuel Eto’o. A relative of the player confirms the information to our colleagues.

Does the Brentford player (29 games, 4 goals and 7 assists in the Premier League this season) have the desires for the World Cup? probably ! It remains to be seen if the coaching staff are willing to give him any attention.