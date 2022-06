Share Facebook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday its staff had reached an agreement with Cameroon on the second review of its loan programs that could lead to the disbursement of $73.6 million if approved by the Fund’s Executive Board.

The Fund said Cameroon’s economic outlook remains positive, with growth of 3.8% expected for 2022, but uncertainties are rising due to sharp increases in prices for oil, fertilizer and foodstuffs driven by the war in Ukraine.