In Cameroon, applicants face a long wait for ID papers [+video]

February 5, 2021 Leave a comment

FRANCE 24 | Getting official identification papers is an exhausting process in Cameroon. Some applicants have waited for over five years with no results. As a result, some resort to the black market. Also, one sustainability project in Ivory Coast’s main city of Abidjan gives discarded plastic a second life by turning it into bricks to build schools. And we take a look at the larger-than-life work of a French graffiti artist who has headed to Cape Town to make his mark.

Check Also

Ajax goalkeeper Onana given one-year doping ban after failing out-of-competition test

GOAL | The Cameroon international, linked with Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund recently, has been suspended; …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2021, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
Donec ut ipsum velit, neque. Nullam id, sem, elit. ut ut