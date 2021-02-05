In Cameroon, applicants face a long wait for ID papers [+video]

Share Facebook

FRANCE 24 | Getting official identification papers is an exhausting process in Cameroon. Some applicants have waited for over five years with no results. As a result, some resort to the black market. Also, one sustainability project in Ivory Coast’s main city of Abidjan gives discarded plastic a second life by turning it into bricks to build schools. And we take a look at the larger-than-life work of a French graffiti artist who has headed to Cape Town to make his mark.