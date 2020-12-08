In Cameroon, child gold miners sacrifice education for survival [+video]

Share Facebook

FRANCE 24 | According to the International Labour Organization, at least one million children aged five to 17 work in gold mines around the world.

In eastern Cameroon, thousands of children spend their days at makeshift mines. They risk their health for small amounts of gold they then sell for a pittance at the local black market. Most of these children have never been to school, sacrificing their education for the survival of their families.

It’s a bleak reality that a handful of NGO workers are trying to change. Our correspondents report.