Indomitable Lions: David Eto’o recruited for the promotion of equipment

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

David Eto’o, the younger brother of Samuel Eto’o, has been recruited as the face of Bee Group, the company in charge of marketing and promoting equipment for the Cameroon national football team. David Eto’o will be one of the muses of the distribution company.

Bee Group recently sealed a partnership with One All Sports, the new equipment supplier of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon. The Cameroonian company is now in charge of distributing equipment to the general public throughout the country.

Bee Group will use the image of David Eto’o in an effort to market jerseys and other products by the Cameroon national football team.

The written agreement was reached last week.