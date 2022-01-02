Indomitable Lions: Eto’o Slams Ferdinand Makota With Indefinite suspension

Share Facebook

Sportsglitz |Ferdinand Makota is suspended from his duties with the Cameroonian men’s national football team.

His suspension is contained in an official statement sent to him by the President of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), Samuel Eto’o Fils on December 31.

Ferdinand Makota, who occupies the post of deputy coordinator and Lions liaison officer, has been accused of practices contrary to good morals, expected in the den of the Indomitable Lions.

Samuel Eto’o Fils’ release comes days after images of Ferdinand Makota in a sensual outfit in a play appeared on social media.

“Consequently, I inform you that as of this day and until further notice, you will be suspended from your functions of assistant coordinator of the male selection of ” the Indomitable Lions “of Cameroon,” Samuel Eto’o writes.

Present in the den of the Indomitable Lions for a few days, due to the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), Ferdinand Makota could miss the competition scheduled from January 9 to February 6, 2022.