Indonesian Embassy to Cameroon Officially Established

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta Tempo.co | President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo on June 6 ratified the Presidential Regulation No. 69/2020 regarding the establishment of the Indonesian Embassy in Cameroon, which was confirmed by the Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah today.

“The president’s regulation on the opening of the Indonesian Embassy (KBRI) in Yaounde, Cameroon, was issued on June 9th,” said Teuku Faizasyah on Monday, June 22.

The regulation states that the embassy’s area of accreditation includes regions within the Republic of Cameroon that include the Republic of Chad, Republic of Equatorial Guinea, the Republic of Gabon, Republic of Congo, and Republic of Central Africa.

Faizasyah also announced that the government is preparing a Foreign Affairs Minister’s Regulation as a reference for the implementation of the President’s Regulation.

The establishment of the Indonesian Embassy in Cameroon is meant to broaden the diplomatic steps and performance and the bilateral partnerships with African countries.