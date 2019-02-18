Information claiming death of army general is “fake” – Cameroon army

News Ghana | Cameroon army Thursday dismissed as “fake” claims from armed separatists that they have killed an army general in an ambush in Southwest, one of the two troubled English-speaking regions of the country.
“Information relating to the death of General Bouba is circulating at this moment. While finding this joke of very bad taste, I beg you to consider this information as fake,” Colonel Didier Badjeck, spokesman of the Cameroon army said in a statement.
Separatists claimed that the army general was killed when they ambushed his convoy on Feb. 8 but the government “has been hiding the information.”
The armed separatist forces want the two regions, North West and South West to secede from the majority French-speaking nation and form a new nation called “Ambazonia.”
Clashes started in November 2017 and about 430,000 people have been displaced internally according to United Nations. Enditem
Every news item about the separatist is “fake” according to the Cameroon government. Can the Army Spokesman for once be bold enough to produce evidence that debunks this news as fake? The kind of propaganda where only the army neutralises the separatist is cheap propaganda that can hardly be bought by objective minds.
Only news from CrTv, Cameroon Tribune and Colnel Badjeck is NOT FAKE.
General Bouba ( RIP ) should appear on CrTv to coroborate the thesis that he was not NEUTRALISED by Amba boys.
LRC terrorists massacred two mothers with their babies. LRC claimed that the crime against humanity occurred in Mali. The Government of Mali protested .Amnesty International used satellite imagery to prove, beyond the reasonable doubt, that LRC was responsible.
“Une perte énorme pour l’armée camerounaise engagée sur le front de la crise anglophone. Le capitaine Djonwe Wayang (35 ans), a été abattu par des combattants séparatistes à Buea, dans la matinée du dimanche 17 février 2019. L’information a été publiée ce 18 février 2019 par le porte-parole de l’armée, chef de la Division communication au ministère de la Défense.
«J’ai le regret de vous annoncer le décès de mon Frère, Ami et Promotionnaire de stage, le Capitaine Djonwe Wayang, en mission commandée du Bataillon d’Intervention Rapide du Cameroun (BIR). RIP l’homme fort», a écrit le colonel Didier Badjeck sur sa page Facebook.
