Investigation underway into disappearance of Cameroon’s $335m Covid-19 fund

MyJoyOnline | The Cameroonian government is expected to commence an investigation into the alleged disappearance of the country’s coronavirus relief fund.

According to local media reports from Cameroon monitored by DGN Online, about $335 million of Cameroon’s coronavirus relief fund has gone missing.

Also, equipment for the coronavirus pandemic in the country have allegedly gone missing.

Reports say some seven government ministers have so far been called to answer questions before an auditing panel over the matter.

Accordingly, the funds that had been allocated to ministries went missing along with the personal protective equipment donated to Cameroon by the Chinese mega-investor Jack Ma to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

As a result, President Paul Biya, ordered the investigation.

But reports say some Cameroonians are doubtful that the investigation will lead to any meaningful outcome.