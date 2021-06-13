Is a Biya political dynasty taking shape in Cameroon? [+video]

VOA | Paul Biya has ruled Cameroon for almost 40 years. When his term ends in 2025, he will be in his 90s. His son Franck Biya is considered one of the contenders to fill his father’s shoes. Is another political dynasty taking shape in Africa?
Check Also
U.S. sanctions for Cameroon Anglophone crisis are ‘cosmetic’, bishop says
YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon – CRUX | A Catholic bishop in Cameroon says the U.S. State Department’s …
BYE BYE LRC, BAKASSI OIL HERE WE COME !!!!!
SC IS SC
LRC IS LRC
Simply put,
1. LRC is not a so-called ” NOSO” of SC
2. SC is also not a so-called ” NOSO” of LRC
The truth of the matter is that SC and LRC are two INDEPENDENT nations EQUAL IN STATUS