Is a Biya political dynasty taking shape in Cameroon? [+video]

June 13, 2021 2 Comments

VOA | Paul Biya has ruled Cameroon for almost 40 years. When his term ends in 2025, he will be in his 90s. His son Franck Biya is considered one of the contenders to fill his father’s shoes. Is another political dynasty taking shape in Africa?

2 comments

  1. UNSTOPPABLE
    June 13, 2021 at 18:17

    BYE BYE LRC, BAKASSI OIL HERE WE COME !!!!!

    Reply
    • UNSTOPPABLE
      June 13, 2021 at 18:26

      SC IS SC
      LRC IS LRC

      Simply put,

      1. LRC is not a so-called ” NOSO” of SC
      2. SC is also not a so-called ” NOSO” of LRC

      The truth of the matter is that SC and LRC are two INDEPENDENT nations EQUAL IN STATUS

      Reply

