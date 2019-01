Is a financial scandal behind Cameroon’s Africa Cup of Nations fiasco? [+video]

FRANCE 24 | Egypt has been picked to replace Cameroon as host nation of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) football tournament, Africa’s most important sporting event.

Cameroon was stripped of its hosting rights due to massive delays in infrastructure and stadium building.

Whistleblowers now claim that an estimated €1.8 billion of Cameroonian public money has been swallowed in contracts shrouded in controversy. Our team in Cameroon report.