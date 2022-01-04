Is Covid-19 Pi variant here? Scientists claim mutation from Cameroon MAY be vaccine-buster

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MEAWW | At least 12 cases have been recorded near Marseille, with the first said to be linked to travel to the African country Cameroon

Scientists have revealed that another possible Covid variant has been discovered in France. The mutant strain, which could potentially be dubbed the ‘Pi’ variant, reportedly has 46 mutations that make it more vaccine-resistant and infectious than the original pathogen.

At least 12 cases have been recorded near Marseille, with the first said to be linked to travel to the African country Cameroon. However, there’s no sign at this point that it is more dangerous than the dominant Omicron variant, which is said to make up more than 60 percent of the cases in France at the time of publication.

The strain was first discovered by scientists at the IHU Mediterranee Infection on December 10 but has not spread rapidly since. It’s worth noting that no other country has spotted the mutation and it hasn’t officially been labeled a variant under investigation by the World Health Organization.