It took 28 years for this African designer to reach Paris couture week

The Australian Financial Review | Cameroonian Imane Ayissi is the first designer from sub-Saharan Africa to show at the elite fashion event.

Cameroonian designer Imane Ayissi blended European style with African flair for a catwalk collection that marked the first time a designer from sub-Saharan Africa has joined Paris haute couture week.

“It’s an honour,” Ayissi, 51, said backstage before the show, referring to the decision, after many years of knocking him back, to finally admit him to the select club of haute couture fashion houses showing in Paris.

“I have been fighting for 28 years, dedicated all my life to the work. The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode opened its door to me after it rejected my application many times, because it was not the right time or my work did not match with expectations. But this time, it worked,” he said.

Ayissi started young, making outfits for his mother, who was a winner of the Miss Cameroon beauty pageant in the 1960s.

Drifting into modelling, he moved to Paris 30 years ago and walked the runway for luxury houses including Yves Saint-Laurent, Pierre Cardin, Givenchy and Lanvin.

He later decided to devote himself fully to working as a designer, defining a style he described as minimal, sleek and elegant “with a certain mastery of fabric and form”.

For his show, which was chosen to close this year’s edition of haute couture week, models walked down the catwalk in a Paris hotel to a soundtrack of African music.

Models showed off gowns in the style of contemporary Western fashion but with a twist: they were made of organic faso dan fani, a cotton cloth from Burkina Faso woven in strips. Another outfit, a silk dress, was adorned with stained tree bark cut out into the shape of flowers.

“I do what I can to show real African fabrics, tell stories,” Ayissi said of his collection.