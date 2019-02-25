Italy’s ICM-CMC wins nearly XAF162bln road tarring project

Business in Cameroon | After eight years of suspension, work on the Ebolowa-Akom II-Kribi road project (179.28 km with bypass roads) will finally resume. Indeed, Samuel Mvondo Ayolo (photo), Minister Director of the Civil Cabinet (DCC) of the Presidency of the Republic, referred the matter to the Minister of Public Works (Mintp), Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, last February 18, for“signing the contract for the Ebolowa-Akom II-Kribi road construction project”.

The contract will be signed with the Italian company ICM-CMC Spa which has already prepared all required fund searching documents, according to authorization granted by President Paul Biya.

Initially valued at XAF162.17 billion, the project cost is likely to be revised downwards because, according to reliable sources, the government asked ICM-CMC to eliminate related works (supply and installation of optical fiber over 179.28 km, construction of a 30 km power line, environmental protection measure and expropriation over a 30 m strip) estimated at XAF14.69 billion, excluding tax.

The financial partners (Standard Chartered Bank and the British export credit agency-Ukef) proposed an overall effective rate of 3.96% per year, which was considered expensive compared to the financing previously obtained in Cameroon. The Ministry of Finance has asked these partners to reduce the weighted overall effective rate, which should not exceed 2.76%.

The construction of the Ebolowa-Akom II-Kribi road by Italian partners is certainly one of the benefits of Paul Biya’s state visit to Italy from 20 to 22 March 2017. The Ebolowa-Akom II-Kribi road is a firm commitment by the Head of State to the people of the Southern Region of the country during the Ebolowa Agropastoral Forum on January 17, 2011. “The development of the rural world requires the opening up of agricultural production zones and the implementation of major structural projects. Therefore, I have decided to build the following paved roads: Ebolowa-Kribi by Akom II (…),” the President said, but since then no further step was made.