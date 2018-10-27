Home / English / John Fru Ndi visited Baba 2 to evaluate the losses of his burned residence [+video]

John Fru Ndi visited Baba 2 to evaluate the losses of his burned residence [+video]

October 27, 2018 3 Comments

John Fru Ndi visited Baba 2 to evaluate the losses of his burned residence. Ni John Fru Ndi was targeted by separatists who burnt his home, kidnapped his sister and shot at his driver, his lawyers reported on Thursday.

Check Also

Cameroon suspends wage and pensions for over 600 deceased people, after the physical count

Business in Cameroon | Following the first phase of the cash register physical counting of …

3 comments

  1. John Dinga
    October 27, 2018 at 15:01

    It is a strange war, isn’t it, that all the losses are counted on one side? When at last the war ends , what will the galliant soldiers show for their bravado – brothers, sisters, uncle’s, grandparents gunned down due to internal squabbles?

    Reply
  2. Mbappe
    October 27, 2018 at 15:49

    This is not a war.
    It is dishonest and criminal to do so.
    What’s going on is the Government of Cameroon fighting criminals, rapists, hooligans …..
    Calling it a war is a blattaoattempt to legitimize these fools.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2018, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved