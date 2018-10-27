John Fru Ndi visited Baba 2 to evaluate the losses of his burned residence [+video]

John Fru Ndi visited Baba 2 to evaluate the losses of his burned residence. Ni John Fru Ndi was targeted by separatists who burnt his home, kidnapped his sister and shot at his driver, his lawyers reported on Thursday.
It is a strange war, isn’t it, that all the losses are counted on one side? When at last the war ends , what will the galliant soldiers show for their bravado – brothers, sisters, uncle’s, grandparents gunned down due to internal squabbles?
Very true boy. It all goes to show how true, we are not ONE people.
This is not a war.
It is dishonest and criminal to do so.
What’s going on is the Government of Cameroon fighting criminals, rapists, hooligans …..
Calling it a war is a blattaoattempt to legitimize these fools.