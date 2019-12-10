Jumia Closes Shop In Rwanda Days After Exiting Cameroon, Tanzania

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

KahawaTungu | Jumia has closed its shop in Rwanda after six years of operation, days after exiting Tanzanian and Cameroonian market.

In a message to its customers the New York-listed e-commerce platform said it will cease operations in Rwanda on January 9, 2020.

“We regret to inform you that Jumia will suspend our on-demand delivery operations in Rwanda on January 9th 2020,” Jumia told its Rwandan customers on Monday.

According to a seperate notice to Rwandan customers, starting December 9, 2019, Jumia will no longer accept cash on delivery and will only process pre-paid orders.

“No orders will be processed after 9th January 2019 at which point all customer accounts will be closed. Jumia prime subscribers will be contacted separately regarding their refund,” the firm said.

According to Jumia’s Managing Director for the Rwandan operations who spoke to The New Times, the group has been “struggling with profitability” in different markets, which informed the decision to suspend some operations.

Two weeks ago, Jumia exited the Tanzanian market, days after it closed shop in Cameroon over reducing fortunes that have negatively affected its profitability.

In a statement, the company said that it is focusing its resources on other markets (that are profitable).

“While Tanzania has strong potential and we’re proud of the growth we’ve collectively seen stemming from Jumia’s adoption, we have to focus our resources on our other markets. It is important now than ever to put our focus and resources where they can bring the best value and help us thrive,” the company wrote.