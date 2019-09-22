Kana-Biyik: Cameroon defender ends international career

Share Facebook

BBC | Cameroon defender Jean Armel Kana-Biyik has announced his international retirement to focus on his club commitments with Turkish Super Lig side Gazisehir Gaziantep.

The 30-year-old, who made six appearances for Cameroon, last featured for the Indomitable Lions at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in the 0-0 draw against Ghana.

“After a long reflection, I’ve decided to bring an end to my international career,” Kana-Biyik announced on Instagram.

“I’m making way for younger players and I’ll focus on my club career. But I’m proud to have donned the prestigious Cameroon jersey with its rich history”.

Kana-Biyik moved to Gazisehir Gaziantep in July from another Turkish side, Kayserispor.

A former French youth international, the former Rennes and Toulouse defender pledged his allegiance to Cameroon in 2012.

After being sidelined for the 2014 World Cup, Kana-Biyik retired from international football citing corruption, turning down subsequent call-ups to the 2015 and 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

He eventually rescinded his decision to feature for Cameroon at the 2019 Nations Cup in Egypt.

His father, Andre Kana-Biyik, a former defender, played 42 games for Cameroon while his uncle Francois Omam-Biyik played in three World Cups for Cameroon and was recently appointed deputy coach of the national team.