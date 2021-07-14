Kanu: Cameroon congratulates Nigeria, seeks Buhari’s support in curtailing Ambazonian

Share Facebook

International Centre For Investigative Reporting | THE Government of the Republic of Cameroon has congratulated Nigeria on the rearrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu.

Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Felix Mbayu, a Special Envoy from Cameronian President Paul Biya, who visited President Muhamadu Buhari at the State House on Tuesday convened his country’s position to the Nigerian government.

The envoy also seeks President Buhari’s support in curtailing Ambazonian, a secessionist group also seeking to break out of Cameroon.

“The Special Envoy said President Biya looked forward to a situation in which Nigerian territory would not be available for the Ambazonian movement to destabilise Cameroon, “as some people are taking advantage of some crises in the two English speaking parts of Cameroon to break the country apart,” the had said.

“He congratulated Nigeria on the recent arrest and repatriation of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) through collaboration of national security agencies and INTERPOL.”

Reacting, President Buhari said that Nigeria will offer the best support possible to ensure that Cameroon remains an indivisible country, noting that Nigeria and Cameroon share historical ties and common borders, which make it imperative for the two countries to look out for each other’s well-being.

“That was why when I first came to office in 2015, I immediately visited all our neighbours, because we are very clear about the value of good neighbourliness,” Buhari said.

“You will have problems if your neighbours are not cultivated. And our relationship with Cameroon had been very clear since when I was serving in the military. The country offered us needed support during our Civil War.”

While stating that Nigeria was acutely aware of the separatist agitation by the Ambazonian movement, President Buhari pledged that the country will “ensure that Cameroon is stable, and we will be steadfast in our support for you.”