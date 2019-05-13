Karl Toko Ekambi’s goal steers Villarreal away from La Liga relegation

Sporting News | Cameroon’s Karl Toko Ekambi scored the goal which steered Villarreal away from Spanish La Liga relegation with a 1-0 win over Eibar on Sunday. VIDEO |

Toko Ekambi broke the deadlock at the Estadio de la Ceramica in the 59th minute to give Javi Calleja’s the vital three points at home.

The triumph moved Villarreal to 14th in the league table with 43 points after 37 games. They are now six points adrift of the drop zone with a game left in the Spanish top-flight.