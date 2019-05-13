Karl Toko Ekambi’s goal steers Villarreal away from La Liga relegation

Sporting News | Cameroon’s Karl Toko Ekambi scored the goal which steered Villarreal away from Spanish La Liga relegation with a 1-0 win over Eibar on Sunday. VIDEO |
Toko Ekambi broke the deadlock at the Estadio de la Ceramica in the 59th minute to give Javi Calleja’s the vital three points at home.
The triumph moved Villarreal to 14th in the league table with 43 points after 37 games. They are now six points adrift of the drop zone with a game left in the Spanish top-flight.
#VillarrealEibar | 1-0 ? FULL-TIME | IT’S ALL OVER AT THE ESTADIO DE LA CÉRAMICA! TOKO EKAMBI’S GOAL SECURES OUR PLACE IN @LaLigaEN NEXT SEASON!!!!! GET IN THERE!!! ENDAVANT #VILLARREAL! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/hIcqSuxkIG
— Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) May 12, 2019
Two West Virginia University women soccer alums Michaela Abam and Easther Mayi Kith have been named to the Cameroon Women’s National Team and will compete in the upcoming 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.The pair will make their first career World Cup appearances. This year’s tournament will take place June 7 – July 7 in France.
“I’m so excited for Easther and Michaela,” Mountaineer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “You can’t ask for a bigger competition stage. They are so excited for this opportunity and to be playing for Cameroon A member of Group E.
Farida Machia, the 27 year old Cameroon Women National Team forward has inked her name in the history books of Portuguese Football and in the hearts of Sporting Braga fans. Farida had an exceptional output in the 2018/2019 competition which propelled Braga to the submit of Portuguese female football for 2019 as champions of Boavista championship.The forward in her exceptional campaign made 25 appearances in all competitions for the newest Portuguese champions. The fleet-footed attacker scored 5 times and provided 4 assists in the 19 League matches making her one Cameroon’s leading forward in Europe interms of number of games played and goals in the current season but she was shockingly left out of the Cameroon provisional squad of 26 ladies for the 2019 world cup.
The former AS Police and FAP forward has enjoyed huge success at club level winning the 2018 season’s Portuguese super cup and most recently Winning the Portuguese league title this year as a regular.Farida’s rise to prominence at club level has been very rapid but she still to be given a chance to replicate her club form for country.she has made just 2 appearances for Cameroon and participated in one military world cup were she represented Country enviable taking Cameroon to the semi finals.Farida will be participating in the 2019/2020 UEFA champions league with Braga but she is nearly sure of missing out on participating in this summer’s world cup with Cameroon.Her performance in the current campaign has left Women’s Football pundits asking why she is not a part of the Cameroon national