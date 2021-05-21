Kenya: Cameroonians charged over fake Sh350 million [+video]

May 21, 2021 Leave a comment

The Standard | Three Cameroon nationals arrested early this month in Ruiru, Kiambu, with more than Sh350 million in fake currency have been charged.

Paulin Francis Proper, Job Kentong and Njikam Omar denied eight counts before senior resident magistrate Catherine Kisiangani.

They were released on a bond of Sh500 000 and one surety. They were also ordered to deposit their passports in court.

The prosecution had asked the court last Thursday to have the three presented in court after detectives got a forensic report from the British and American embassies and the Government Chemist.

Check Also

Sommet de Paris : la France pour se repositionner en Afrique

APAnews | A l’initiative de la France, s’ouvre ce mardi à Paris, un sommet sur …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2021, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved