Kenya: Cameroonians charged over fake Sh350 million [+video]

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Standard | Three Cameroon nationals arrested early this month in Ruiru, Kiambu, with more than Sh350 million in fake currency have been charged.

Paulin Francis Proper, Job Kentong and Njikam Omar denied eight counts before senior resident magistrate Catherine Kisiangani.

They were released on a bond of Sh500 000 and one surety. They were also ordered to deposit their passports in court.

The prosecution had asked the court last Thursday to have the three presented in court after detectives got a forensic report from the British and American embassies and the Government Chemist.