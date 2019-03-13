Kerala: One more Cameroonian citizen held for online fraud

NYOOOZ | He was taken into custody based on the complaint lodged by a wholesale medicine trader in Manjeri.The trader had alleged that receipts and address of his company was misused by unknown persons for illegal online transactions. MALAPPURAM: Police have arrested one more Cameroon citizen in connection with the case of online fraud.

The accused has been identified as Fidel Athood Ndayong (37), a native of the northwest region of Cameroon.According to the police, the accused was taken into custody from Hyderabad two days ago by a special cyber forensic team of police which is investigating two online fraud cases registered by Manjeri police last year.Police said that the accused, who came to India under students’ visa, was illegally staying in the country for past many years.

He had complained that many persons were cheated by the accused who offered medicines under discounted rates online.During the past eight months, the investigation team managed to arrest ten Cameroonian and Nigirian citizens in connection with the cases through a special anti-cyber crime operation.In August last year, the investigation team managed to arrest two Cameroonan citizens Akumbe Boma Njiva (28), and Langje Kiliyan Keng (27), who were handling computer operations and the networking wing of the gang.

The accused were used to publish online advertisements regarding sale of various products on discounted rates and used to cheat customers by not delivering the ordered products.In September last year, the investigation team arrested two Rajasthan natives in connection with the cases.