Kidnapped Cameroonian mayors, municipal councillors released

YAOUNDE, Dec. 18 Xinhua | Two mayors and 19 municipal councillors of Cameroon’s main opposition party, the Social Democratic Front (SDF), who were abducted last week in Northwest, one of the two troubled Anglophone regions of the country, had been released, party officials confirmed on Wednesday.
The elected officials were reported to have been kidnapped by armed separatists who warned them against running for general elections scheduled for next year in the country.
Officials said ransom was paid for their release. No further details about the release of the officials were provided by the party.
Cameroon will hold municipal and parliamentary elections on Feb. 9, 2020, but separatists have vowed to disrupt the elections in the Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest.
Unfortunately, the IG and RF, are not serious in winning the war and having
the much cherished independence.
Joshua, I agree with you 100%. Apparently, either we are not ready to carry out this revolution forcefully or we are jokers. Are we now fighting for ransoms or for freedom?
My advice to those who arrested and then release those violators, to relocate because the location of their camps will be revealed and one of these days, they will be located and chopped down by terrorist LRC soldiers.
After the burning down of Mbah Ndams residence, one would have thought that several other residences will be taken down but that is not happening; no LRC citizens in Ambazonia are being taken out in retaliation for the daily killings by terrorist LRC soldiers. This is shocking and stunning. Fru Ndi is now hiding in Yaounde and enjoying his own share of the bribe given to SDF by the regime.