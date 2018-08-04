Konyaspor terminate Samuel Eto’o contract by mutual consent

KingFut | Turkish side Konyaspor have terminated the contract of former Cameroon international Samuel Eto’o by mutual consent.

Turkish side Konyaspor have terminated the contract of former Cameroon international Samuel Eto’o by mutual consent.

The former Champions League winner joined Konyaspor in 2018 from fellow Turkish side Antalyapor, helping them survive relegation last year after finishing 15th.

During his four-year stay in Turkey, the 37-year-old played 91 games, scoring 50 goals and providing 15 assists across all competitions.

The club have released a statement earlier today saying that they have parted ways with the player and thanked him for his contributions to the club.

Eto’o, who had previously played in Spain, Russia, England, and Italy, enjoyed much of his club success at Barcelona, where he played from 2004 to 2009.

His trophies there included three La Liga crowns, alongside former Brazil forward Ronaldinho, and two Champions League titles.

He also won the Champions League, under Jose Mourinho, at Inter Milan in 2010, and has an Olympic gold medal, which he won with Cameroon in 2000.

Eto’o is the leading all-time scorer in the African Nations Cup with 18 goals and he appeared at four World Cup finals – 1998, 2002, 2010 and 2014 – playing in eight matches and scoring three goals.

Cameroon’s all-time leading scorer with 54-goals, won back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations titles with his country at the 2000 and 2002 editions.

It’s worth mentioning that Eto’o announced his retirement from international football in August 2014 after participating in the 2014 World Cup.