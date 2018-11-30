Le Cameroun n’organisera pas la Coupe d’Afrique des nations 2019

FRANCE 24 | En raison de retards dans les chantiers des infrastructures, la Confédération africaine de football (CAF) a décidé vendredi de retirer l’organisation de la CAN-2019 au Cameroun.

La Confédération africaine de football (CAF) a décidé vendredi 30 novembre de retirer l’organisation de la Coupe d’Afrique des nations 2019 au Cameroun, pénalisé pour des retards dans l’avancée des travaux de préparation.

Today, the @CAF_Online Executive Committee met in Accra, Ghana and has decided that @FecafootOfficie could not host the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations – Further information will follow soon at: https://t.co/9LkqZloPx3 pic.twitter.com/hV93vH2R0h

— CAF (@CAF_Online) November 30, 2018