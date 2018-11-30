Le Cameroun n’organisera pas la Coupe d’Afrique des nations 2019

FRANCE 24 | En raison de retards dans les chantiers des infrastructures, la Confédération africaine de football (CAF) a décidé vendredi de retirer l’organisation de la CAN-2019 au Cameroun.
La Confédération africaine de football (CAF) a décidé vendredi 30 novembre de retirer l’organisation de la Coupe d’Afrique des nations 2019 au Cameroun, pénalisé pour des retards dans l’avancée des travaux de préparation.
Today, the @CAF_Online Executive Committee met in Accra, Ghana and has decided that @FecafootOfficie could not host the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations – Further information will follow soon at: https://t.co/9LkqZloPx3 pic.twitter.com/hV93vH2R0h
— CAF (@CAF_Online) November 30, 2018
“Aujourd’hui nous avons pris la décision de retirer la CAN-2019 au Cameroun”, a lancé le président de la CAF, Ahmad Ahmad, lors d’une conférence de presse, après plus de dix heures de réunion à huis clos.
Il a ajouté qu’un “cabinet” allait être mis en place pour lancer un appel d’offres et “déterminer un nouveau pays organisateur d’ici la fin de l’année”.
Le Maroc pour prendre le relais ?
“Je sais qu’il y a des pays qui s’intéressent”, a précisé Ahmad Ahmad, avant de lancer aux journalistes : “Soyez rassurés, il y aura des pays qui vont candidater.”
Le Maroc, candidat malheureux à l’organisation du Mondial-2026 (attribué au trio États-Unis – Mexique – Canada), est régulièrement cité par les médias comme possible candidat au remplacement du Cameroun. L’Afrique du Sud, seul pays africain à avoir accueilli une Coupe du monde (en 2010) fait également partie des candidats potentiels.
Avec AFP
