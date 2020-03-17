Le Cameroun signale cinq nouveaux cas de COVID-19 (ministre)

YAOUNDE, 17 mars Xinhua | Le Cameroun a signalé mardi cinq nouveaux cas de COVID-19, portant à dix le nombre total de contaminations, selon un tweet du ministre camerounais de la Santé publique Manaouda Malachie sans donner plus de détails.
Plus tôt dans la journée, le Premier ministre camerounais a présidé une réunion d’urgence avec les ministres pour faire face à la pandémie.
Even with authorities signalling the ninth case of coronavirus infection in Cameroon, no one seems to see the need of curbing gregarious lifestyle as yet. National Assembly is still meeting and celebrating and taking pictures. MRC caravan is still touring the north and coming under suspicious gendarme spying, repeat elections in areas of NW and SW are on the agenda and football activities are as hot as ever, including the CHAN!!!! “We have no lessons to learn” n’est-ce pas, “from Europe, China, America and all those urging closure of borders, schools, businesses, etc?