Le consortium angolo-portugais Lipor en pole position pour l’enlèvement des ordures à Yaoundé

APAnews | Le Conseil de la Communauté urbaine de Yaoundé (CUY), la capitale camerounaise, a annoncé l’arrivée d’un nouvel opérateur dans le secteur de l’enlèvement des ordures qui, selon des sources proches du dossier, sera le consortium angolo-portugais Lipor qui opérera au côté d’Hygiène et salubrité du Cameroun (Hysacam).
L’attribution, à ce regroupement, d’une partie du marché de l’hygiène et de l’assainissement de la ville n’a pas fait l’objet d’un appel à concurrence, mais on sait toutefois que l’actuel opérateur avait, voici une année, raflé les trois lots de l’appel d’offres international pour l’enlèvement des ordures ménagères dans la ville.
Ainsi, avec une offre de quelque 40,3 milliards FCFA, Hysacam a, au terme d’un appel d’offres lancé par le gouvernement, coiffé au poteau le consortium composé des portugais Urban DNA et Lipor, ainsi que de l’angolais Ambiafrica.
Reste qu’actuellement, le prestataire revendique à la CUY des arriérés équivalant à 7 mois de prestations impayées, alors qu’en 2017 le montant total de la dette publique par elle réclamée s’élevait à plus de 14 milliards FCFA, soit 25% de son chiffre d’affaires, sur lesquels le gouvernement avait consenti à payer 6 milliards FCFA.
Au Cameroun depuis 1969, Hysacam couvre 17 communes et communautés urbaines à travers le pays pour un total de 15 millions de personnes bénéficiant au quotidien de ses services, soit 5000 tonnes de déchets collectées par jour et autant d’employés.
Le prestataire dispose par ailleurs de 14 agences et de 2 centrales de captage et de traitement du biogaz à Yaoundé, mais aussi dans la métropole économique, Douala.
Cameroon’s unemployment problem can not be solved by favoring foreign companies for garbage collection nation-wide. Cameroon’s cities cannot be served by the MONOPOLY of one company where competition could serve so many Nationals.
The Monopoly instinct of the CPDM and it s “natural candidate” is seeping into and destroying the national fabric of participation in politics, education, healthcare, transportation, etc.bFootball is dying along with FECAFOOT!
Bashing for the sake of bashing is not healthy and will not be goood for your sanity.
You live somewhere is the USA and I am sure garbage collection in your city is down by one company usually a city subsidiary.
In Europe that is the same. City usually have a subsidiary to do exactly that.
Where I live it is the exact same thing.
Now in Cameroon you want cities to have private and many companies to do the job and you actually seem to want foreign forms to collect garbage.
I have no words for you, but a little love for your country will elevate you.
Pls mbappe John Dings in his comments, is pointing on nationalism not calling on foreign companies. Also he means to give Cameroonian jobs.Let politicians and politics not marr our development as it is doing in all sectors of Cameroon. Maybe u did not really understand him but abstain this counter attacks. We need to join our hands to remake our wrongs.merry Christmas in advance.
Thanks pal. As you may have discovered, self-styled defenders of the system drowning all of us are so petulant that they hardly stop to reflect on what they spew out and how it ties with the reality at their noses. Impulsively they quip that Cameroon has no lessons to learn from anyone, totally oblivious of why the country was Christined a “Banana” republic. They appear and disappear like meteorites, hardly improving their mastery of the hard facts on the ground.The Bikutsies have nothing but sycophantic underwriting of their providential “natural candidate” for each and all presidential elections .
A country that yearns to emerge by 2035 should be in the position to collect Garbage in 2019. It is imbecile nonsense to contract foreign firms to do such a simple job.
The CDC has the know-how to collect garbage since time immemorial. The GOC can contract the CDC
LRC is a dying country. Garbage republic and deaf dictator simple things they can’t manage. This is a banana republic that is fighting at all course to be together with Ambazonia. No way! Nothing good comes from CameroUn
Garbage is the responsibility of the local governence ,from start to finnish inclusive of whoever resides or owns property in the place. The goverment put in place a great recollection and reuse of glass bottles of various drink companies ,which is exemplary and shines out a posative note and puts many “developed” countries to shame .Householders coming up to give their garbage to the truck rather than dumping it at collection points is very reasonable too ,so indeed the population has more than enough respect for their enviroment to have nationals running ,collecting and managing the industry and its stupid to put this tender up for a forigen company .
The bio gas facility is exemplary aswell, probably cost a fortune and we need technicians who arnt on temporary contracts to run it .
When king Medas torched anything, it turned to gold. Mr. Biya torching anything
in his vine yard, it becomes a failure. The military, is active supporting him to run
down the country. Together, they are not seeing it. Sad.