Le Coq Sportif and Cameroon are set to end their partnership

July 2, 2022 Leave a comment

PRESS RELEASE NFECAFOOT/SG/DCOM/22

The Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) informs the national and International public that they have decided to end their agreement with the company Le Coq Sportif, which dresses the national football teams of Cameroon.

This decision applies after the TotalEnergies Morocco 2022 Women’s Cup of Nations, in which the Cameroonian team is currently participating.

The Cameroon Football is nevertheless thankful to Le Coq Sportif for its assistance during the two and a half years of partnership.

The President of FECAFOOT intends to explore as soon as possible the avenues of a new and improved partnership with an Equipment Manufacturer who is respectful of its commitments and proud to associate its image with the label of the Cameroonian national football teams

Source: FECAFOOT

