Le patron du régulateur des médias camerounais lourdement condamné

APAnews | Le président du Conseil national de la communication (CNC) du Cameroun, Peter Essoka, a été condamné jeudi à 6 mois de prison avec sursis pendant 3 ans pour «abus de fonction» par le tribunal de 1ère instance de Yaoundé, la capitale du pays, a appris APA de source judiciaire.
Le tribunal, tenant compte de l’âge avancé (75 ans) de M. Essoka, a néanmoins invoqué la mansuétude à son égard, d’où il ne devrait pas être envoyé derrière les barreaux.
M. Essoka devra malgré tout s’acquitter de 50.000 FCFA d’amende à la justice, de 24.500 FCFA de dépens, 10 millions FCFA de dommages et intérêts pour le préjudice moral causé au demandeur et à ses collaborateurs, que sont le président-directeur général du groupe L’Anecdote, Jean Pierre Amougou Belinga et trois de ses journalistes.
Le président du CNC était poursuivi pour avoir, en décembre 2017, prononcé la suspension, pour deux mois «de toute fonction de directeur de publication», le promoteur de médias, et pour un mois des journalistes exerçant à Vision 4, convaincus de «dérives langagières qui ne participent pas de la liberté d’informer du journaliste», ainsi qu’une émission de cette chaîne de télévision pour la même période.
En fin août dernier, Peter Essoka, déjà poursuivi par le même adversaire, était condamné par le tribunal de 1ère instance de Ngoumou, situé à une trentaine de kilomètres de Yaoundé, à 6 mois de prison avec sursis pendant 3 ans pour «diffamation par voie de média».
Pour les faits, et au titre du préjudice moral, il doit également verser 15 millions FCFA de dommages et intérêts à son adversaire, le groupe de presse L’Anecdote, 785.000 FCFA de réparation à la chaîne Vision 4 et 2 millions FCFA de frais de justice
now we know who own vision 4 the beti elites for this man to have this decision taken against him only after vision4 complaint and all the abuses he did to journalists and political parties and got away with it
This is ridiculous. Did he act as Peter Essoka in suspending those journalist or did he act as the president of National Council of Communication? Why isnt CNC the plaintiff here?
He acted as one who has betrayed his own people go feed himself and family. Now he will be able to better pronounce the Anglophone problem.
Hahahaha, Pierro !
I feel you, but no pity !
They are simply giving you back a taste of your on medicine!
You remember what you did to Chantal Roger Tuilé cos of Biya’s so-called nephew-thief at CNPC?
In fact, your sentence is even milder than Tuilé’s…
—your own—
He is that anglophone who wants to challenge his master. He will never dare raise his finger against any francophone media house in the Cameroons. This is why we of Ambaland say everyone west of the mongo has to join in the fight for independence. Mr Essoka should know there were two Cameroons and today there is lrc, a sick republic and Ambazonia. All persons who are from the present day Ambazonia should work hard to let us have a free Ambaland and its people free from colonial torments. I think victim is paying for his shortsightedness.
absolutely.
well let’s find out where his master is and what his master says now.
We are the only ones who can cry for you because you are one of our own.
Ambazonia must be free
wait a.minute.
if this man is 75 years old what is he still doing on government payroll?
Dear, you make my day.
Can others learn?
Once distinguished Mr Essoka,
On the decision to call out this Hutu propaganda TV, you are on the right side of history.
Your parents became refugees because they were persecuted for fighting for a truly independent East Cameroon.
You and your own family were persecuted out of Cameroon for speaking the truth on radio!
After living persecution twice in less than 60yrs you should always stand for justice.
You allow your name and person to be used to attack all who are against the Hutu agenda.
When you eventually found the courage the call out the Hutu TV , you are subjected to a fabricated judgment made in Hutuville..
English in classrooms and courtrooms in West Cameroon was the request in 2016, war on Anglophones is the governments response.
>500,000 people displaced
Technically the burden of this judgement should be borne by CNC, not Peter Essoka. It is similar to a taxi driver being slammed a penalty in the millions of CFA francs. Certainly the owner of the vehicle and possibly the insurers pay, not the erring driver.
While this type of judgement highlights the double standards that operate in Cameroon, it should be made clear that a uniform application of such a judgement would help curb the excesses of other services that become burdensome for the nation – bribe-taking officials in uniform, abuse of powers of DOs, SDOs, Governors etc. Why can Cameroonians not see the anomaly in the head of state paying indemnities instead of insurance companies – Esseka, Nsam, Lake Nyos, Mile 29, etc? The system cannot adjust itself with such selective judgements
1. Peter Esoka was born and bred in SC. His parents migrated from Douala( LRC).
His proficiency in the English language and culture does not make him a Cameroonian Anglophone.
He is a citizen of LRC aka Francophone
2. The root cause of his legal predicaments was his UNWINNABLE fight against the Bulu state in a state machinery.