Les évêques se plaignent du refus du président Paul Biya de les recevoir

Urbi & Orbi Africa | Mercredi 1er mai, a eu lieu l’ouverture de la 44e Assemblée plénière de la Conférence épiscopale du Cameroun (Cenc).

À cette occasion, Mgr Samuel Kleda, archevêque de Douala et président de la structure, a dénoncé le refus du président de la République Paul Biya de recevoir les évêques du Cameroun pour une médiation dans la crise anglophone.

Les évêques du Cameroun estiment être ignorés par le pouvoir, dans leurs tentatives de trouver des solutions à la crise anglophone. Mercredi 1er mai, Mgr Samuel Kleda, archevêque de Douala et président la Conférence épiscopale du Cameroun (Cenc), a exprimé son insatisfaction.

« Maintes fois, nous avons appelé les acteurs de la crise dans les régions du Nord-Ouest et le Sud-Ouest pour se parler. Nous avons constitué une équipe d’évêques. Nous n’avons jamais été écoutés. Nous avons demandé à être reçus par les autorités du pouvoir. Nous n’avons jamais été reçus par la plus Haute Autorité de ce pays, a-t-il dénoncé. Tout dialogue est rejeté. La situation qui prévaut dans notre pays fait terriblement peur aux Camerounais. Sachons-le, le Cameroun avant la crise ne sera pas le Cameroun après la crise ».

Depuis 2016 une grave crise secoue les régions anglophones du Cameroun, situées dans le Nord-Ouest et le Sud-Ouest. Les tensions avaient commencé par des grèves d’enseignants et avocats anglophones avant de s’enliser dans des affrontements meurtriers entre séparatistes et armée régulière, faisant de nombreux morts. Jusque-là, tous les appels au dialogue sont restés lettres mortes.

Appels au dialogue

L’Église catholique a plusieurs fois offert sa médiation pour une sortie crise mais sans succès. En mai 2018, la Cenc avait publié un message en ce sens tandis que le cardinal Christian Tumi, archevêque émérite de Douala, lançait en octobre 2018, la « All Anglophones conférence » – conférence générale anglophone – qui devait réunir toutes les forces vives de la partie anglophone du Cameroun. Mais le message de la Cenc a été ignoré et la conférence anglophone n’a pas été autorisée.

Le nonce apostolique au Cameroun et en Guinée équatoriale Mgr Julio Murat, présent à l’ouverture de la plénière des évêques camerounais, a également prôné le dialogue. « Seul le dialogue peut nous faire grandir et porter des fruits en Dieu. Pour cela, le dialogue doit avoir une franchise ».

Au cours de cette cérémonie d’ouverture de la 44e Assemblée plénière de la Conférence des évêques du Cameroun, il a aussi été question du départ de Mgr Samuel Kleda de la tête de la structure après ses deux mandats. Le 4 mai date de la clôture de cette rencontre, son successeur sera connu. « Je suis heureux de céder la place à un autre frère évêque, a confié Mgr Kleda. Je ne cherche pas à changer ou modifier les statuts de la Cenc pour rester en place », a-t-il ajouté avec humour.

Jean François Channon Denwo, à Yaoundé