Les évêques se plaignent du refus du président Paul Biya de les recevoir

Urbi & Orbi Africa | Mercredi 1er mai, a eu lieu l’ouverture de la 44e Assemblée plénière de la Conférence épiscopale du Cameroun (Cenc).
À cette occasion, Mgr Samuel Kleda, archevêque de Douala et président de la structure, a dénoncé le refus du président de la République Paul Biya de recevoir les évêques du Cameroun pour une médiation dans la crise anglophone.
Les évêques du Cameroun estiment être ignorés par le pouvoir, dans leurs tentatives de trouver des solutions à la crise anglophone. Mercredi 1er mai, Mgr Samuel Kleda, archevêque de Douala et président la Conférence épiscopale du Cameroun (Cenc), a exprimé son insatisfaction.
« Maintes fois, nous avons appelé les acteurs de la crise dans les régions du Nord-Ouest et le Sud-Ouest pour se parler. Nous avons constitué une équipe d’évêques. Nous n’avons jamais été écoutés. Nous avons demandé à être reçus par les autorités du pouvoir. Nous n’avons jamais été reçus par la plus Haute Autorité de ce pays, a-t-il dénoncé. Tout dialogue est rejeté. La situation qui prévaut dans notre pays fait terriblement peur aux Camerounais. Sachons-le, le Cameroun avant la crise ne sera pas le Cameroun après la crise ».
Depuis 2016 une grave crise secoue les régions anglophones du Cameroun, situées dans le Nord-Ouest et le Sud-Ouest. Les tensions avaient commencé par des grèves d’enseignants et avocats anglophones avant de s’enliser dans des affrontements meurtriers entre séparatistes et armée régulière, faisant de nombreux morts. Jusque-là, tous les appels au dialogue sont restés lettres mortes.
Appels au dialogue
L’Église catholique a plusieurs fois offert sa médiation pour une sortie crise mais sans succès. En mai 2018, la Cenc avait publié un message en ce sens tandis que le cardinal Christian Tumi, archevêque émérite de Douala, lançait en octobre 2018, la « All Anglophones conférence » – conférence générale anglophone – qui devait réunir toutes les forces vives de la partie anglophone du Cameroun. Mais le message de la Cenc a été ignoré et la conférence anglophone n’a pas été autorisée.
Le nonce apostolique au Cameroun et en Guinée équatoriale Mgr Julio Murat, présent à l’ouverture de la plénière des évêques camerounais, a également prôné le dialogue. « Seul le dialogue peut nous faire grandir et porter des fruits en Dieu. Pour cela, le dialogue doit avoir une franchise ».
Au cours de cette cérémonie d’ouverture de la 44e Assemblée plénière de la Conférence des évêques du Cameroun, il a aussi été question du départ de Mgr Samuel Kleda de la tête de la structure après ses deux mandats. Le 4 mai date de la clôture de cette rencontre, son successeur sera connu. « Je suis heureux de céder la place à un autre frère évêque, a confié Mgr Kleda. Je ne cherche pas à changer ou modifier les statuts de la Cenc pour rester en place », a-t-il ajouté avec humour.
When, will it be time to take this war complaint to the ICC?
i thought, that prayers can move mountains, as we have been told by these
same church men over time, since their christianity, distroyed our traditional value
systems.
Ask me, and i will tell you, that the church has failed, to change souls for Jesus Christ.
Ask me again, i will tell you that the Church, has to do more, because politics, dirty
politics, has beaten the church pants down from when politicians, succeeded in sending
Jesus Christ, to the tomb. We are just from shouting happy Easter.
Bishop Kleda, did his best, but the best, is when this grumblings become complaints, and
are taken out of Cameroon ie, to the ICC.
@ Joshua the foolish ambafool terrorist
You are an epitome of ambazombie stupidity!
So you ambafools do not even know when to take this war to the iCC? How stupid do you have to be not to realise that you could have taken this war to the ICC on the day the war started?
Na which kind foolishness this noh? So you actually believe there is a particular point predetermined at which to take the war to the ICC? Wonderful international idiots!
The ICC will never take the side of the ambafool terrorists. The ambafool terrorists are aware of this fact hence they keep lying to the mases that they will make a case at the ICC. What cae will you make?
That the gov’t came after you guys because you abolished education for the poor in the NW/SW?
How stupid do you have to be.
Joshua! Bad dull man
Kumkum pass garri, you do not even know when the conflict started,and why it started….. moreover, you are unable to engage in a respectful and constructive debate without using foul language. How does your arrogance and insults help to change people? The essence of education is to empower people to be able to solve problems, and not only how to read and write. Take time and go over your comment and be ashamed of yourself… you are a grown up person, you have what it takes to be constructive…think about it
Bobe,
I just went over all my comments and I am extremely proud of them.
I am not here to educate people that education is the right of a child!
I do not need to educate people that they can not get independence by abolishing education for the poor!
I do not need to educate people that you do not give groundnut to an arata to keep!
I am here to expose the scammers/losers in the diaspora called leaders, call out the stupidity of the ambafool supporters and expose the terrorism of amba fighters who believe that the path to independence is to kidnap, rape, kill and dismember any person from the NW?SW who do not agree with their stupid objectives.
Bobe, you should be ashamed of your comment now!
Ikome Sako & co stole USD1.8 million!
Bobe are you one of the fools I am here to expose?
Bobe,
My mission here is to expose the 419 scammer that created a 401c corporation in the US and stole USD1.8 million from stupid amba fool supporters. Just like MKPD I am here to shine the light on these cockroaches that have infested my country!
I am here to expose the amulets(odeshi) clad, marijuana/tramol intoxicated illiterates with dane guns who are kidnapping, raping, beheading any body from the NW/SW who does not agree with their stupid secessionist ideas.
I am here to expose the very stupid amba fool supporters who belive that you can give groundnuts to rats to store for you! The fools who are here chanting war meanwhile the BIR continues to neutralize the manipulated youth they call restoration forces.
Bobe, I will focus on my mission and you can focus on educating!
Bobe, I am constructive and you are not!
The solution to the suffering that the people in the NW/SW are suffering todays for the amba terrorists to drop their dane guns and be reintegrate with society meanwhile the leaders of the secessionist movement should join the political process and seek the mandate of the people.
I am a Bobe from Mbaingoh! Many people from the NW/SW do not agree with the secessionists! However, everyone knows that if you voice your opposition to the secessionists publicly you will be kidnapped, your body dismembered and thrown on the streets.
I am very proud to stand against such evil!
How many people from NW/SW have had their fingers chopped off by your friends? You definitely support the evil terrorists!
You do not have the moral authority to advise me!
Where is that KumKum guy: Read the part where the bishops said: <<le Cameroun avant la crise ne sera pas le Cameroun après la crise ». Remember I told you this the other day. I asked where you had ever seen things remain the same after a situation as this one. I told you that. The Bishops are saying the same thing. So may be you think they are stupid as well…
@Frtoit
No condition is permanent in this world. Lapiro De Mbanga
You wan tell me say you nova ever hear that dinga man e mutumbu? Or na say u over dull sotey you no di understand?
Stop asking the dumbest questions on earth! It is obvious that no condition or situation stays the same over time! Anyone who has to wait to hear that from the clergy is a very very foolish person.
Anyone who has to be reminded that nothing stays the same over time is absolutely foolish like you!
In addition the fact that you think stating that nothing changes over time is the strongest argument you can ever make is clear proof that you are one of the dullest amba fools terrorists on earth.
Nyamfukah!
kile aillent a rome…fo les bruler tous! vraiment afrique doit renaitre et balayer ses traitres esclavagistes ki encourage leurs semblable ds esclavage
Que la malediction de nos ancetres vous emportent tous! c q le debut kan un vrai president va arriver ont vera ou vs aller vs cacher rat!
The “Only Me” Personality.
Biya is drenched in his obsession for power & he can’t imagine Cameroon without him even in his twilight yrs. The common cliché “Leave it a better country than you met it” examines the leaderships of two despots; Ahidjo & Biya. One had some love of country & common sense & the other (Biya) is intellectually vacuous & morally bankrupt. Ahidjo at 59 handed this imbecile power & at almost 90 Biya’s greed has set a bad precedence for Cameroon.
An unprincipled & expelled catholic seminarian, his only relationship with the church is for image enhancement but deep inside Biya is a stifling infidel & has held his country hostage. No more Pope visits has thrown off his game & the idea that his natural end looms sickens him. Return to federalism to him signals his failure.
Even the church could see the devil in biya and reject him from the priesthood. His evil ways have turned out to be a Blessing for the Anglophone problem. Intelligent people and diplomats are concluding that it is time for the Anglophones to goon their. Any pretense to solve this problem other wise is only kicking the can down the road. biya is boxed in and is begging on Twitter that Cameroonians should not engage in street demonstrations; beer shortage, no pay, no reliable electricity, no clean water will all bring them out sooner or later. Leave before it is too late; there is still one cell left in Kondegue; don’t make your final resting spot. Look at Basshir
At some point if the LRC terrorists will not stop killing Ambazonians, we will have no choice but to start going into offices in Ambazonia where LRC citizens work and taking them down.
• The Bamilekes are cowards–go back to your dirty, muddy, stinking villages, NOW.
• Amour Mezam buses must be burnt down. Mr. Amour Mezam go back to Bafang or wherever you
came from in Bamilekeland. Fokou do same.
• No more Dschang quarters in Kumba.
• ALL Bassas in Tiko go back to LRC.
• All LRC students and lecturers in Bamenda and Buea Universities must go. They must not be allowed to
stay in our neighborhoods.
• If there are any LRC citizens in your neighborhood, inform Amba boys and they will take care of the
bastards.
• Start killing LRC citizens in Ambazonia, immediately. PLEASE. Do it NOW.
• We are at war.
Please, spread this message around.
Les forces de défense et de sécurité du Cameroun ont incendié des maisons et des magasins en AMBAZONIE. Nous avons
la liste de ce qu’ils font en plus de leurs actes barbares.
Ils pillent, ils brûlent, ils tuent, ils mangent des chiens,
Pour se faire passer pour des Ambazoniens.
Ils s’habillent en clochards dans les rues et cachent des armes.
Ils infiltrent pour écouter ce qui se dit.
Les fonctionnaires vivent dans le chantage permanent
Ils volent les pc, les téléphones et tout ce qu’ils trouvent.
LA RIPOUBLIQUE thief our ressources, buy weapons with the money then come and kill us with the weapons from the
money of our ressources weh dem thiefam.La Ripoublique Voleur. Assassin. Bandit. NoBoDy can Accept slavery.
Biya is finish! and he knows it..he will go down in history as the first dictator in cameroon and kamto no matter what history will see kamto as the man that brought biya down…what a dictator biya is evil person at 90 years old still want to stay in power..the world is changing and lazy peoples can no more hide behing power..theses lazy tribes peoples will have to go and look for work and get employed by the hard working camerounians!
Many crazy mad dogs here eg. Kum kum pass garri. What a name, what a bush
mentality.
@Joshua
Joshua means Ambazombie is salvation or Kill all ppl of the NW/SW who don’t share the view of the ambazombie terrorists?
I will continue to expose your stupidity! When are you going to take this war to the ICC? You publicly called for Atnga Nji’s house to be torched and no one dared to follow your orders.
Joshua you are a terrorist and the archives of this site has enough evidence for your conviction. You were celebrating here at the beginning each time a military man was killed. You are a terrorist coward.
Now you are looking for someone to tell you when this war will go to ICC? Ask Ikome Sako and Sisiku your 419 scammer presidents!
Kumkum pass Garri na me! Just like MKPD I am a chukuchuku in the kanda of the comedy revolutionaries/terrorists. You can not ignore me!
You will be tired with your madness soon. LRC and folks like you, will have one
thing to share – SHAME.
@Joshua the terrorist:
I am smarter than you and I have more endurance than you. I will never get tired before your death!
An evil man like you will die a very slow painful death. I order you to start dying slowly now!
Joshua Meaning: Joshua means ambazombie is salvation or Kill all people of the NW/SW who do not agree with the views of the separatist terrorists!
Joshua the shameless terrorist who called for the homes of people from the NW/SW to be torched by ambazombie terrorists!
Joshua the coward terrorist who cried like a baby for months after he found out chief scammer terrorist Sisiku and his band of thieves had been shipped back like nkumyams to Kondengui to dance amba music!
Joshua the lazy brain wretch who blames the Cameroon government for his miserable life of poverty!