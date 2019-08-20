Life sentence for ten Cameroon ‘secessionists’

APAnews | The military court of Yaounde, early Monday sentenced to life imprisonment, the English-speaking secessionist leader, Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe, along with nine of his lieutenants.

Accused in particular of “terrorism” and “secession,” they will also have to pay 250 billion CFA francs for damages caused to the State of Cameroon.

Arrested in early January 2018 in Abuja, the Nigerian political capital, they were immediately extradited and detained in the central prison of Yaounde.

During their trial, the separatists, who denied the country the right to try them, declared they belong to the Republic of Ambazonia, named after the self-proclaimed republic, for almost three years, by English-speaking activists in the North-West and Southwest regions.

Computer science engineer, Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe, also a former employee of the former electricity operator AES-Sonel, had proclaimed himself interim president of the so-called Ambazonia State on July 8, 2017.

Last June, however, Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe was dismissed as leader of the movement by some of his comrades of struggle, accusing him of having carried out acts “likely to endanger the revolution and the institutions of the people and to create deep divisions, confusion and conflicts.”