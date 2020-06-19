Lightning strikes kill six in Cameroon

Share Facebook

YAOUNDE, June 18 Xinhua | Lightning strikes have killed six people, including four women and two children in Bangouraine locality of Cameroon’s West region and caused several others to be treated in hospital for trauma, authorities said on Thursday.

They were killed instantly when a bolt of lightning flashed through their building during a heavy downpour on Wednesday evening, witnesses said.

All those killed were members of a family who had escaped from a separatist armed conflict in the English-speaking region of Northwest and were taking refuge in the locality.

Around 10 other people including children were traumatised by the strike and were treated for shock in hospital.

In a separate incident on the same day, two children were killed in a landslide in Foumban, a touristic town of the region, according to Red Cross officials. Search and rescue mission continued early Thursday. Enditem