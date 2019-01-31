L’opposant Maurice Kamto accusé d’« incitation à l’insurrection »

Jeune Afrique | Le leader du Mouvement pour la renaissance du Cameroun (MRC) a été entendu pour la première fois en présence de ses avocats, mercredi. Maurice Kamto est notamment accusé d’« incitation à l’insurrection » et d’« hostilité contre la patrie ». En cause, notamment, le saccage de l’ambassade du Cameroun à Paris, dans lequel l’opposant nie toute implication.
Les charges retenues contre Maurice Kamto sont désormais connues. Elles lui ont été notifiées au cours d’une audition qui a duré près d’une heure trente minutes, mercredi 30 janvier, dans les locaux du groupement spécial d’opération (GSO) de Yaoundé. La séance de question-réponse avec les enquêteurs s’est déroulée en présence des avocats du prévenu, sous la supervision de Jacques Dili, le directeur de la police judiciaire.
Huit infractions ont été retenues contre Maurice Kamto et les autres personnes interpellées dans le cadre des « marches blanches » du MRC. Attroupement, insurrection, rébellion en groupe, hostilité contre la patrie, trouble à l’ordre public, incitation à l’insurrection, association de malfaiteurs et complicité, sont les griefs qui ont été énumérés par les officiers de la police judiciaire.
Le saccage de l’ambassade du Cameroun à Paris
Les enquêteurs sont ensuite revenus sur les événements qui se sont produits le 26 janvier à l’ambassade du Cameroun à Paris, cherchant à établir la responsabilité de Maurice Kamto dans les actes de vandalisme commis ce jour-là.
IL N’A JAMAIS ENVOYÉ QUI QUE CE SOIT CASSER UNE REPRÉSENTATION DIPLOMATIQUE
« Maurice Kamto a dénoncé le vandalisme des ambassades du Cameroun à l’étranger, il n’a jamais envoyé qui que ce soit casser une représentation diplomatique. Il ne connait pas les auteurs de ces saccages. En revanche, il assume les marches pacifiques et maintient qu’il n’a enfreint aucune loi », a ainsi affirmé Me Sylvain Souop, le président du collège d’avocats constitués pour sa défense.
Au total, 217 personnes ont été arrêtées dans le cadre des marches de protestation du MRC. Ils ont été repartis sur quatre sites : le GSO, le commissariat central numéro 1, le GMI de Soa et le SED. Selon les avocats de ce parti, les personnes interpellées seraient détenues dans des conditions déplorables, et l’état de certains d’entre eux serait inquiétant.
« Des gens ont été enlevés sur des lits d’hôpitaux avec des blessures, pour être mis dans des cellules où ils n’ont plus accès aux soins. D’autres ont été déportés du lieu où l’infraction supposée a été commise pour être conduits à Yaoundé, où ils n’ont droit à aucune visite. Ce sont des violations flagrantes de la loi », a dénoncé Emmanuel Simh, le vice-président du MRC, au cours d’une conférence de presse, mercredi soir.
En fin de journée de mercredi, le procureur de la République avait prorogé la garde à vue des manifestants interpellés le samedi 26 janvier 2019. Les auditions, entamées lundi, se poursuivent encore ce mardi. Theodore Tchopa, l’un des deux journalistes interpellés alors qu’ils couvraient l’arrestation du leader du MRC, sera notamment entendue par les officiers de police judiciaire.
Selon la loi camerounaise, la garde à vue est limitée à 48 heures, mais peut être prolongée sur décision d’un préfet lorsqu’il s’agit de garde à vue administrative, ce qui serait le cas en l’espèce, selon certains officiels. Les avocats des personnes arrêtées ont indiqué n’avoir, pour l’heure, reçu aucune notification en ce sens.
Barrister Charles Taku’s “Justice, Elusive Justice” is worth reading. Unless those arrested at the scene of the crime in Paris, Berlin, London, Washington D.C., etc. mention Maurice Kamto as their sponsor, it a tenuous non sequitur. A taxi driver may state that he is driving a vehicle owned by his employer but to suggest that such an employer nudged him to commit a traffic offense,….well,….le Cameroun c’est le Cameroun.
Court judges must be scratching their heads how to handle this one. Fortunately the old template is still there – bring the accused to court, adjourn to a later date, bring them again, adjourn and so on, till one beautiful day, “par decret du chef de l’Etat, all are forgiven. Affaire close”. N’est-ce pas?
Au gnouf bande de poltrons ethno fascistes.
Qui a dit qu’il était au dessus des lois.
ZERO Law on terror???????????????
ZERO Military Tribunal ??????????????
Another proof that the so-called “one and indivisible” LRC is indeed “TWO and DIVISIBLE”
Do not underrate what is being planned in the Hexagone and being remote-controlled for ground operations on Ground Zero.
One shrewd observer foresees an epiphany involving the joint release of Prof. Maurice Kamto, Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and their separate teams of collaborators to pave the way for a grand national dialogue, thereby reducing two years of Ambazonian crisis to a non-event.
The unilateral changing of the name of the country to “La Rep. Du Cameroun” is considered as a dissolution of the INFORMAL “VIVRE-ENSEMBLE”.
According to Biya’s “one and indivisible” Doctrine:
SC + LRC = LRC Biya’s FAKE equation
It is important to note that, Biya’s fake equation can mathematically be considered as watertight, if and only if, SC = o.
In the writer’s opinion, there are only two Scenarios for Southern Cameroons =o
SCENARIO 1: SC has been completely annexed and assimilated by LRC ( FALSE )
SCENARIO 2: The informal union does not exist any longer ( VERY TRUE )
In sum, SC is illegally being occupied by the LRC.
The war will surely decide the fate of this illegal occupation. There will, therefore, be ZERO disarmament
Bamiphobia is the new pass time of the national media
Bagbo was accused of manufactured crimes by France and hijacked to ICC so their candidate will become president of the Ivory Coast after 8yrs in their Napoleonic system they have no evidence to convict him of their manufactured crimes.
The francophonies including the ones in Cameroon celebrated his acquittal and called him a Francophonie messiah.
In Cameroon thesame Franco-Francophonie manufacture crimes against the main opposition leader Prof Kamto and plan to detain him for 15yrs so the main candidate of France Biya should die in power.
When it is done by France to Bagbo Francophonie call it colonialism , when it is done by Franco-francophonie to Kamto they call it stabilization.
Who is fooling who?
Very Low IQ
20 ans ! Kodengui. Point.
The only bad side of it all, is that in the end, it is Mr Biya`s verdit that counts and not
what logic and truth represent. Or else, HRH Sessekou, president of the Federal Republic
of Ambazonia, wouldn`t be held in any jail. That, is the irony of dictatorship and tyrany.
Time, for France to play the ostritch.