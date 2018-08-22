Marseille eyeing Ajax’s Andre Onana – sources

ESPN | Olympique de Marseille are considering a move for Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, according to reports in Spain.

Sport understand that OM’s Sporting Director Andoni Zubizarreta – himself a former goalkeeper with Spain and Barcelona – is eyeing the 22-year-old as a potential long-term replacement for Steve Mandanda.

The veteran France stopper was injured in Marseille’s defeat by Olympique de Nimes this weekend, and now faces three to four weeks on the sidelines.

According to the Spanish reports, his absence may prompt Les Phoceens to move for Onana before the European transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Marseille have previously been interested in the keeper, who publicly criticised Ajax’s hierarchy earlier this year, but were unable to close a deal to bring him to the Stade Velodrome.

Despite reaching the final of the Europa League last season, where they were defeated by Atletico Madrid, Marseille have endured an underwhelming start to the Ligue 1 season.

While they began their campaign strongly, with a 4-0 victory over Toulouse at home, their limitations were exposed in Sunday’s 3-1 loss in Nimes.

Onana was named, alongside Fabrice Ondoa and Carlos Kameni, in Clarence Seedorf’s first Cameroon squad as the Indomitable Lions prepare to face Comoros next month.