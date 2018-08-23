Home / English / Marseille pull plug on N’Jie’s Sporting switch

Marseille pull plug on N’Jie’s Sporting switch

August 23, 2018 Leave a comment

Goal.com | The forward will remain at Marseille after the Ligue 1 club were unable to agree terms on a loan a switch to Sporting CP

Marseille have pulled the plug on Clinton N’Jie’s proposed loan switch to Sporting CP.

The 25-year-old Cameroon international forward scored seven goals in 22 Ligue 1 appearances last season for Rudi Garcia’s side, although he only started on nine occasions in the French top flight.

“Olympique de Marseille indicates that, after the last discussions held this morning with the Sporting Club of Portugal, the two clubs have not reached a full and complete agreement on the contractual terms relating to the loan of Clinton N’Jie,” read a club statement published on Wednesday.

Check Also

Cameroon coach Clarence Seedorf snubs China-based stars

BBC | Clarence Seedorf has dropped China-based players including captain Benjamin Moukandjo for his first …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2018, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved