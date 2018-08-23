Marseille pull plug on N’Jie’s Sporting switch

Marseille have pulled the plug on Clinton N’Jie’s proposed loan switch to Sporting CP.

The 25-year-old Cameroon international forward scored seven goals in 22 Ligue 1 appearances last season for Rudi Garcia’s side, although he only started on nine occasions in the French top flight.

“Olympique de Marseille indicates that, after the last discussions held this morning with the Sporting Club of Portugal, the two clubs have not reached a full and complete agreement on the contractual terms relating to the loan of Clinton N’Jie,” read a club statement published on Wednesday.