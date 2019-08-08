Michaela Abam: Real Betis sign Paris striker

GOAL | Spain’s Liga Iberdrola side Real Betis have announced the signing of Michaela Abam on a one-year deal from Paris FC.

The American-born Cameroon striker, who joined the French top-flight club in the summer of 2018 on a one-year contract, made 10 league appearances and scored just once last season.

On Wednesday, the 22-year-old completed her switch to Ciudad Deportiva Luis del Sol outfit, becoming the ninth signing this summer.

Abam, upon teaming up with her new teammates, is pleased with the move and eager to hit the ground running in the Spanish top-flight.

“The first hours have been incredible, I have met people from the Club and one of my companions,” she told the club website.

“I have made the medical examinations and the first photos. I am very excited to be able to start training with my companions.

“It is an honour to be here. I come with humility to seize this opportunity. Real Betis is a club with a lot of history and moves a lot of people.

“I know the talent that teams have, both male and female. I am very happy to be able to play with these talented players and be part of the story. of the Club.”