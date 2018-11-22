Microfinance contributes 11 percent to Cameroon’s economy – PM

APAnews | Microfinance (EMF) contributes nearly 11 percent to the financing of the economy of Cameroon, Prime Minister Philemon Yang has told members of the country’s National Assembly.

Speaking on Wednesday, Yang said the sector “is fairly stable and dynamic,” but lamented “some persistent dysfunctions related in particular to a lack of governance and an absence of professionalism among some promoters.”

Philemon Yang was addressing the parliament to introduce the government’s economic, financial, social and cultural program for 2019.

Compared to 2017, and according to data from the Finance ministry (MINFI), microfinance records a 1 point rise.

Last year, microfinance activity accounted for 53 percent of deposits in the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC), or over CFAF340 billion with 69 percent of loans granted to customers in the sub-region.

As of 31st December, according to the Finance ministry, the number of accounts opened in such finance houses in Cameroon was 3.03 million, against 2.14 million in credit institutions.

With regard to the malfunctions that contribute to the instability and the unreliability of the sector, the government remains wary particularly of poor governance, due to institutional weakness.

For the head of the microfinance division at the Finance ministry, Ahmadou Bouba, speaking a few months earlier during a conference, this environment is blighted by the embezzlement of funds by executives, granting loans without guarantee, the lack of a procedural manual, an uncertain management of the risks, lack of confidence among customers over securing their savings as well as the inadequacy of the service on offer.