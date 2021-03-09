Minister Adoum Gargoum is no more

Share Facebook

CRTV | The Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute has announced the death of the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with the Islamic World in the Ministry of External Relations, Adoum Gargoum.

According the release from the Prime Minister’s office, the Minister died this Monday, March 8, 2020 after an illness.

The Prime Minister Extends the condolences of the state to the family of the bereaved. He notes that the late man served the country with loyalty and fidelity.

In another release from the Presidency of the Republic, The Head of State has designated the Minister Director of Civil Cabinet at the Presidency of the Republic to represent him during the funeral Adoum Gargoum, Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Islamic World.

The late Statesman passes on to eternity after about 24 years of service in Cameroon’s diplomatic arena.

One of his last diplomatic outings was during the farewell dinner offered outing Turkish Ambassador to Cameroon.