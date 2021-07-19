Mme Chantal Biya à la cérémonie de clôture de la 74ème édition du Festival de Cannes

PRC | La Première Dame, Madame Chantal Biya a assisté ce samedi 17 juillet 2021 à la cérémonie de clôture de la 74ème édition du Festival de Cannes en France.
Pour la circonstance, le jury de ce rendez-vous du 7ème art, le cinéma, majoritairement féminin, était présidé par Spike Lee, réalisateur américain d’origine camerounaise.
L’épouse du Chef de l’Etat a ainsi assisté, après le célèbre rituel de montée des marches, au sacre de Julia Ducournau, réalisatrice et scénariste française qui a remporté la Palme d’Or pour son film “Titane”.
