Mob kills Cameroon police officer after death of 5-year-old girl

(CNN) A mob lynched a military police officer after he killed a five-year-old girl when he fired on a car at a checkpoint in the capital of Cameroon’s English-speaking South West Region on Thursday, the defense ministry said.

The girl’s death sparked protests in Buea, with demonstrators marching her body to the regional governor’s office. Sporadic gunfire also erupted in town, although it was unclear who was shooting.

Secessionist fighters angry about perceived marginalization by Cameroon’s French-speaking majority have been battling government troops in two English-speaking regions for nearly five years in an attempt to form a breakaway state called Ambazonia.

Over 3,000 people have been killed and nearly a million displaced, with both sides accused of committing atrocities.

The ministry said in a statement that the vehicle’s driver initially refused to stop at a gendarmerie checkpoint and then tried to pull away from the officers who had managed to force him to a halt.

“In an inappropriate reaction, unsuited to the circumstances and clearly disproportionate to the irreverent behavior of the driver, one of the gendarmes … fired warning shots in order to immobilize the vehicle,” the statement said.

