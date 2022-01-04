Mohamed Salah gets a new look for the African Cup of Nations as he travels to Cameroon on a private jet.

Mohamed Salah has been a revelation for Liverpool this season, and he has made sure that everything is in place for an assault on the Africa Cup of Nations this summer.

Mohamed Salah’s decision to change anything ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations is surprising, given his electric performances for Liverpool this season.

With a stunning goal in the Reds’ 2-2 draw against Chelsea, the Egyptian King bid the Premier League a fond farewell.

After ducking inside Marcos Alonso and slotting through an inconceivably small space between Edouard Mendy and his near post, Salah scored his 16th league goal in 20 appearances.

It was another incredible goal from the Premier League’s top scorer, who has looked unstoppable at times this season.

Salah, on the other hand, has a new haircut for this year’s AFCON in Cameroon.

Salah has shaved his trademark beard in an attempt to divert attention away from the opposition before jinxing past them and closing in on goal.

Egypt will be led by Liverpool right-midfielder Mohamed Salah, who will wear the captain’s armband in a bid to win their first AFCON title since 2010.

The Pharoah has won the prestigious title more times than anyone else, with eight victories.

Egypt is one of the tournament’s front-runners this season, managed by Carlos Queiroz, a former Manchester United assistant manager.

Egypt, on the other hand, will have to fight their way out of a difficult group that includes Guinea-Bissau, Sudan, and a formidable Nigerian team.

While Salah is wreaking havoc on opposing defenders, Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny will be filling in for the Liverpool midfielder.

Trezeguet of Aston Villa will also play on the left flank for Egypt, having recently made his Premier League debut for Steven Gerrard’s side.

The AFCON tournament this year is as wide open as it has ever been, with a number of countries capable of winning.

Salah’s attacking partner Sadio Mane will lead a strong Senegal side that includes Chelsea goalkeeper Benjamin Mendy, Crystal Palace defender Cheikhou Kouyate, and Leicester City midfielder Nampalys Mendy.