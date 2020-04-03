Moukoko: ‘New Eto’o’ cleared for Borussia Dortmund senior team

Share Facebook

GOAL | Thanks to the German Football League’s new rule, the wonderkid is eligible to feature for the Black and Yellows’ senior squad

‘New Eto’o’ Youssoufa Moukoko has been cleared to play for Borussia Dortmund’s senior team and could make his debut in November.

The Cameroon-born teenager has been making waves in German football thanks to his awe-inspiring goalscoring exploits.

The 15-year-old has scored over a century of goals for both the Black and Yellows U17 and U19 sides, which includes 34 goals in 20 appearances for the latter this season.

With the German Football League amending the minimum age for players to make their Bundesliga debut, Moukoko is in line to make his bow for Lucien Favre’s men.

Reacting to this development, club’s academy director Lars Ricken is pleased and feels it will help boost the growth of upcoming stars.

“We are very pleased with this decision,” Ricken told Kicker.

“This could help the clubs but also the young players in their development. A majority of the clubs want to be able to give outstanding talents, on very rare occasions, the chance to take the next step in their development.”

Under the previous agreement, he would not have been able to play in the elite division until August 2021, when he would have clocked 17 years of age.