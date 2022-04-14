MTN Cameroon, Camtel strike roaming agreement

Share Facebook

Developing Telecoms | MTN Cameroon and state-owned Cameroon Telecommunications (Camtel) have penned a national roaming agreement which will see the latter expand its coverage significantly.

In a statement, MTN Group detailed the deal will expand signal in areas of Cameroon where the state operator has no presence. MTN’s coverage in Cameroon covers 97% of the population with 2G, 90% with 3G and 70% with 4G.

The Cameroonian government is eager for citizens to adopt digital solutions as part of wider plans to modernise its economy. The plan also lines up with MTN Group’s Ambition 2025 plan to be the leading digital solutions provider in Africa.

“One of MTN Group’s strategic priorities is to build the largest and most valuable platforms, including network as a service,” said MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita.

“The roaming agreement with the state-owned Camtel is a significant development in our work to deliver on this: we are excited to bring our world-class services closer to the people of Cameroon.