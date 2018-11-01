MTN Cameroon lays off staff for economic reasons

Business in Cameroon | The recent overhaul in our company has resulted in the cancellation or transformation of some jobs, including yours. Thus, we regret to notify you, by this letter, of the termination of your employment contract with MTN Cameroon, effective October 31, 2018”. These are the words, signed by MD Hendrik Kasteel, transmitted to some of MTN Cameroon’s employees in recent days.

The Human Resources Directorate said allowances and benefits for dismissed persons will be calculated in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding of 18 October 2018, signed between the employee representatives and MTN’s Directorate-General under the auspices of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

However, the actual payment of such benefits and compensations shall only take place after the signature of a full conciliation report before the competent labor inspector; and the affixing of the enforcement clause to the said report by the president of the competent court.

Yet, MTN Cameroon notified that in the event of new recruitment within the two-year period following the signing of the said Memorandum of Understanding, the laid-off employees could be re-hired if they fit requirements.

Sources close to the matter indicate that a first wave of 100 people will be dismissed. Then 500 others will follow. “The telecom sector is doing really badly. If we don’t want to shut down the company, we have to make some strategic decisions and arrangements for certain workstations,” said a source within MTN.