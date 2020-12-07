Municipal councilor murdered by equipped separatists

Share Facebook

(MENAFN) According to local officials, a municipal councillor was murdered by equipped separatists in Cameroon’s restive English-speaking region of Northwest as elections for the state’s first ever regional poll started on Sunday.

A municipal councillor of the municipality, Ancho Elias Ambi, was mureded when a military group moving electors came under assault by equipped separatists, stated Andoh Stanislous Tambu, mayor of Widikum-Boffe commune while addressing Xinhua.

Tambu addressed Xinhua on phone saying: “he was the first to cast his vote in the division. They (separatists) shot him as he was sitting on military van in the convoy. No other person who was in the van was injured.”

He further said: “however, that did not disturb us from casting our votes.”