Nchout revels in Norwegian Toppserien top-scorer gong and title win with Valerenga

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

GOAL | The 27-year-old is thrilled by her breakthrough season, helping the Oslo side claim their first crown and winning her the highest goalscorer award

Cameroon’s Ajara Nchout is pleased with her Norwegian Toppserien top-scorer award and league title win following Valerenga’s 4-0 victory over Arna-Bjornar in Sunday’s final match of the season.

Sherida Spitse, Ingibjorg Sigurdardottir, Celin Ildhusoy and Catherine Bott all scored for Jack Majgaard’s team to win the league diadem for the first time in nine years in the top flight.

Despite not finding the back of the net on the day, 27-year-old forward had another impactful display as her fine assist created the third goal of the match.