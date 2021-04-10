Nécrologie : le Professeur Gervais Mendo ZE n’est plus

EcoMatin | L’ancien Directeur de la Crtv a rendu l’âme ce vendredi 9 avril 2021, à l’hôpital central de Yaoundé.
Le Professeur Gervais Mendo ZE, fondateur de la voix du Cenacle, ancien Directeur générale de la Cameroon radio television (CRTV) a rendu l’âme ce vendredi 9 avril 2021 à l’hôpital central de Yaoundé. L’état de santé de l’ancien Directeur général de l‘office de radiodiffusion publique nationale avait commencé à se détérioré de façon rapide. Pas plus tard que le mois précédent, une vidéo de lui, le montrant assez diminuer dans ses fonctions motrices. Vidéo qui avait été diffusée sur les réseaux sociaux.
Gervais Mendo ZE, fait malheureusement parti de ces personnes-là prises dans les mailles du filet de l’opération anticorruption dénommée « Épervier ». Depuis le 12 novembre 2014, il va se voir placé sous mandat de détention provisoire à la prison centrale de Yaoundé et sera condamné à vingt ans de prison, pour avoir été reconnu coupable d’un détournement de 18 milliards de Fcfa dans les budgets de fonctionnement de l’office de télévision nationale entre 2004 et 2005.
Pour rappel Gervais Mendo ZE est né le 25 décembre 1944 à Nkongmekak, dans l’arrondissement de Meyomessala, dans la région du Sud. Gervais Mendo ZE est agrégé de linguistique et de stylistique française. Il a intégré le corps enseignant de la faculté des lettres de Yaoundé en 1974 à moins de 30 ans. Après un Doctorat d’Etat en 1984 à Bordeaux.
@ Mpappe,
this is what Etoudi gangsters you so much cherish are doing to our compatriots.
You lock up somebody for years because he stole money. The money is never recovered, yet Etoudi wants us to believe he was in prison because he stole money. Where is the money?
This a very prolific professor in the likes of Kamto, even Fame Ndongo, whose books and songs are being prescribed in universities world-wide, right up to the Vatican. But due to tribalism, your champion reduced him to the level of a catechist, a choir singer, a boot licker, an ayop-ayop town crier…and retards are still out there praising their champion as they nourish thoughts of keeping power in their region, so they can steal until CMR is dry.
What a bunch of bonobos!…
