New Dam Could Be Big Boost for Cameroon’s Energy Production | + video

May 24, 2022 Leave a comment

VOA | In the struggle to reduce climate change emissions, hydroelectric power has the potential to fill some of the space currently occupied by oil and gas. In Cameroon, a giant hydroelectric project in Nachtigal could increase the country’s energy production by about 30 percent. Emmanuel Jules Ntap visited the site and filed this report, narrated by Carol Guensburg. Videographer: Emmanuel Jules Ntap

