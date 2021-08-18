Newcastle Jets sign Cameroon international Olivier Boumal

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

ESPN | Cameroon international Olivier Boumal will bolster the Newcastle Jets attack for the upcoming A-League season.

Boumal, who received six caps for Cameroon between 2017 and 2019, has joined the Jets on a one-year deal.

The 31-year-old will add firepower to the Jets, who finished 11th of 12 teams last season and are attempting to work their way back up the ladder under new coach Arthur Papas.

Boumal played at Yokohama F. Marinos in 2018, when Ange Postecoglou led the J1 League club and where Papas was an assistant from January 2019 to December 2020.

“I am a pure left-footed player, a fast and explosive dribbler,” Boumal said.

“I chose Newcastle because the style of play that the coach offers is the one that suits me best, having already been through Yokohama where the same football is played, it made things easier and my decision too.

“The boss is a great lover of beautiful football and I believe that this season, Newcastle will have a word to say in the championship.”

Boumal has also plied his trade for Greek Super League clubs Panathinaikos and Panionios, and Chinese Super League side Liaoning FC, while he most recently played in Georgia with Saburtalo.

“Olivier brings pace, creativity and flair to the team,” Papas said.

“He is able to play anywhere across the front line and capable of producing match winning moments.”