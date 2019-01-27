Home / English / Newcastle United, Fulham and Cardiff City ‘really like’ Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, January transfer possible

January 27, 2019 Leave a comment

Sport Witness | According to a claim on Sunday morning, Newcastle United, Fulham and Cardiff City are all taking an interest in Slavia Prague central defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui.

The club ‘really like’ the Cameroon captain.

With the transfer window to close in the coming days the three Premier League sides are still looking to bring in some new additions and the 28 year old is presented as a possibility.

Calciomercato.it today report Ngadeu-Ngadjui could end up in the Premier League before Thursday’s deadline.

The clubs find themselves in a relegation fight and need to bolster their squads in this transfer window in order to consolidate their places in the division.

Fulham’s problems at the back this season have been well documented and they’ve been linked with other central defenders in recent weeks, especially from Serie A.

Cardiff City themselves could be looking to strengthen their defensive options after conceding 44 goals in the league this season.

Rafael Benitez would also be hoping to bring in reinforcements but he would need to get backing from the Newcastle United board, which again could be difficult.

Ngadeu-Ngadjui is contracted to Slavia Prague until June 2020.

