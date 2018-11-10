News in Brief: Mimi Mefo released from detention

Equinoxe TV’s deputy editor-in-chief in charge of the English desk, Mimi MEFO has been set free
MIMI had now been weaponized. Hehehe
It was merely to intimidate her. Please, continue to read the news as you know. You are doing a good job. Th other boy is a very bad reader and should be replaced. He counts words.
Best regards
Makweley L
Good luck to the case you have against the crown for breaching trust and freedom . We appreciate your selfless sacrifice.
She had to spend some nights with the Superintendent of police to secure her release. That is why she was moved to New Bell.
CameroUn and CameroUnese from one blunder to another. Mimi you have just been emboldened. Do you work never be intimidated by atangana nji and gendarms. The whole world is now alert of what is going on in the Cameroons
I hope she has been fully acquitted of all fictitious charges and not bailed. It’s time for her to sue those criminals who took her freedom away. RatMole Tuge, bring on the dead penalty You promised wicked Bakossi devil.
#ReleaseMichelBiemTong
#ReleaseManchoBBC
#ReleaseAtiaFofung
#RIPPiusNjaweh
#RIPBibiNgota
#RIPLapiroDeMbanga
Aluta Continua
A friend in America told me that Mimi’s arrest was a great error committed by the Biya regime because it galvanized And harmonized activists ,NGOs and governments especially in Europe ,across Africa and in Cameroon for Biya to release her.They thought they were arresting a small girl to teach her a lesson but the backlash was enormous.The American government already knows that the Cameroon army Killed Pastor Wesco So the regime has nowhere to hide.Activist should go on the offensive to expose whatever action the army are carrying out on ground zero.Biya has been exposed .His present victory which he stole from Kamto is a curse not a blessing as he will face numerous problems during these seven years.Thanks to all those who fought for Mimi .
They have internationalize your voice by imprisoning you by military tribunal after a simple tweet on your private account.
They government of a nation of 24million at war has people who spend time sniffing private tweeter, Facebook and instagram accounts of citizens and convicting them without trial of terrorism.
How small and fearful of a nation.
They did the same to Agbor Balla, to Nganang and now Mimi.
There is something they are trying so hard to hide by intimidation and that is their fragility, weakness, lack of control.
They kidnapped children from school for international propaganda release them and then refuse for the children to tell the truth.
Where are all the elites in Quadaffi Libya and Saddam Iraq?
Sick for coffee go catch cocoa small small!
Who is fooling who?
Apologists of the evil junta promised that:
After the elections, Biya will do THIS…
After the elections, Biya will do THAT….
Their promises should be considered as empty noises. Nothing more nothing less.
However, one thing is 100% true:
After the elections, Biya and his crime syndicate make one blunder after another.
Selected examples
1. The unlawful arrest of Mimi backfired. The so-called “one and indivisible” LRC has been cited by World leaders including the US and international organizations as a Dictatorship WITHOUT press freedom. The pressure on the Mvomeka Dictator was unbearable. LRC had no option but to release Mimi. Mimi is now more popular than ever. Her supporters have even proposed her for the Nobel Peace Prize.
2. The cold-blooded murder of the US missionary by LRC terrorists has inadvertently invited the US in the Anglophone Question.
3. The abduction of 78 students by the FAKE Amba boys of ex-convict Atanga Nji has exposed LRC as a country ruled by a crime syndicate
4. etc
This seven-year term of Dictator Biya will be hell on earth for the Bulu Dictator.
1. LRC citizens have started demonstrating before their embassies in Europe.
2. Prof. Kamto is giving Dictator Biya sleepless nights
3. The GENUINE Amba boys have recently received a consignment of AK47. The war will now be intensified
4. “défaut de moyens financiers” will soon be the norm in LRC because of the foolish UNWINNABLE war
5. Dictator Biya’s promise of “more powers” for the Anglophones has been rejected as a joke in bad taste
Believe me r not, Dictator Biya has only TWO options left:
1. defeat the “secessionists” on the battlefield OR
2. NEGOTIATE with the “secessionists”
THE DEGREE OF CERTAINTY for option#1 IS 0 %. Simply put, LRC can NEVER EVER win an asymmetrical warfare against SC.
Only option#2 is feasible
Dictator Biya’s FOOLISH and UNWINNABLE war will end with an inclusive and genuine dialogue sponsored by and under the auspices of the international community.
Even if Dictator Biya signs a decree introducing a two states federation EQUAL IN STATUS, the war will not end.
The reason is simple: Dictator Biya does not respect the constitution let alone his decrees.
The renationalisation of the GCE Board should serve as a wakeup call to Southern Cameroonians.
NO MORE DIRTY TRICKS FROM BIYA!!!
Devilish regime of Biya and his ruthless moronic thugs has taken the majority of Cameroonian captives proven again to be nothing but a toothless bull dog with small home and international pressure dis corrupt bloody cowardice morons carved up like a pig an hour later, too the silent majority copy from Mimi Mefo time to woke up as one man and take back your nation with whatever means necessary from dis moronic bastards that has ruined to pieces the destiny of your children for decades now with oppression, corruption, malnutrition,zero liberty poverty, culture of death etc for decades now in dis once a beautiful country in the juggle of central Africa
Those dead meat here always make me laugh “ambasonia member”
please know the difference between a journalist and a terrorist “ambasonia”. kikikikikikikikikikkikikikiki
Hey Joshua, dis English woman and you fi mek a sweet combination, ma men! She nothing fo me… she rub da kan oil weh I-MAN na like. Bring you mama from di bushes and present her wit dis one… and she go forget your crime, awey tink? Spend you time on good tings, me friend… not all dis homo zombie nonsense. Get a nice evening ova dey!